Mankachar is an Assembly constituency in the South Salmara Mankachar district, in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

The Mankachar constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Mankachar was won by Dr. Motiur Rohman Mondal of INC.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Zabed Islam of IND.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Dr. Motiur Rohman Mondal garnered 54181 votes, securing over 31.57 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4313 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.51 percent.

The constituency polled 171647 votes in the 2016 Assam assembly polls with a voter turnout of 93.9 percent.

The Mankachar constituency has a literacy level of 51.76 percent.