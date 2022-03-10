Manjhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Manjhanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Manjhanpur is an assembly constituency in the Kaushambi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Manjhanpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Manjhanpur was won by Lal Bahadur of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Indrajeet Saroj.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Indrajeet Saroj.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lal Bahadur garnered 92818 votes, securing 41.5 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4160 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.86 percent.

The total number of voters in the Manjhanpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.