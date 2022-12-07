Manjalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Manjalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Manjalpur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Manjalpur is an assembly constituency in the Vadodara district in the Central region of Gujarat. The Manjalpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category and falls in the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Manjalpur was won by Yogesh Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patel defeated Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri of Congress.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections also, the seat was held by Yogesh Patel of BJP, defeating Chinnnam Gandhi of Congress.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yogesh Patel garnered 1,05,036 votes, securing 64.71 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 56,362 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 35.15 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 37.67% 2017 BJP 35.15% 2022 TBA TBA

The total number of voters in the Manjalpur constituency stands at 2,63,470 with 1,35,706 male and 1,27,758 female voters.

The Manjalpur constituency has a literacy level of 78.92 percent.