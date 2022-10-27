Mini
The remarks came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha should be on currency notes. Claiming that the Indian economy was not in good shape, Kejriwal said at a press conference the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the "blessings of our gods and goddesses".
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday batted for Dr BR Ambedkar's photograph on currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi.
"Why not Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes?" Tewari asked in a tweet.
The remarks came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha should be on currency notes. Claiming that the Indian economy was not in good shape, Kejriwal said at a press conference the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the "blessings of our gods and goddesses".
"Today, I am appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre that our currency notes have the image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side. It should remain as it is but on the other side, there should be an image of Ganesha and Lakshmi," he said.
Some netizens also accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, saying he just banned crackers before Diwali and is now suggesting photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha be put on currency notes, while several others questioned why the AAP leader "who was talking about schools and hospitals earlier" made such a remark.
Several AAP leaders including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to support Kejriwal's remarks.
