Mini
The remarks came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha should be on currency notes. Claiming that the Indian economy was not in good shape, Kejriwal said at a press conference the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the "blessings of our gods and goddesses".
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why not Dr BabaSahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence, Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.@ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/ZKCHLS0ETC— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 27, 2022