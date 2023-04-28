English
Manish Sisodia's bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Sisodia on March 9 in connection with the case, opposed the bail application, saying the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy. ED said it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.
Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Sisodia, saying the stage was not fit to grant him bail.
