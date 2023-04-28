Manish Sisodia's bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

2 Min(s) Read
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Sisodia on March 9 in connection with the case, opposed the bail application, saying the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy. ED said it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.
Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Sisodia, saying the stage was not fit to grant him bail.