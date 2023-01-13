Manish Sisodia slams BJP after Delhi LG bars govt school teachers' foreign training

The Delhi government sends its teachers to foreign countries such as Singapore, UK, Finland for training and 1,100 teachers have so far undergone such training.However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena refused to allow a batch of school teachers from travelling to Finland for training.

Accusing BJP of doing "dirty politics", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that by denying foreign training for state government school teachers, the education of students would be impacted.

However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena refused to allow a batch of school teachers from travelling to Finland for training.

"The LG has prohibited Delhi government school teachers to travel to Finland for training. The government had accepted the proposal for training of 30 teachers and sent it to the LG. He said that the training can be done in the country itself," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

Stating that the BJP had "unauthorised hold" over the services department, he accused the party of resorting to "doing dirty politics" to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, Sisodia alleged.

He said that if the LG cares for the future of children and doesn't want their education to be impacted, then he "should not side with the BJP in their conspiracy". There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the LG Secretariat over Sisodia's charges.

The Delhi deputy chief minister alleged the BJP was trying to "use all its might" to stop the Delhi government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.

"We sent teachers to Finland as it is one of the best places that has carried out education reforms. We want to expose our teachers to such international standards, as it is the teachers who contribute to raising the standard of education," Sisodia told reporters.

He said, "The BJP doesn't know it because they have nothing to do with education." Sisodia said the file regarding sending teachers to Finland for training will be again sent to the LG.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had condemned the LG’s move saying it was unfair.

Sisodia also drew parallels with the Davos forum where top leaders from the world, including India are expected to convene.

"We had sent the file on Finland visit of teachers to LG, and he has asked for a cost-benefit analysis if such a programme can be done in India. The Prime Minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will go to the World Economic Forum. Will that also be stopped on the pretext of cost-benefit analysis?"

