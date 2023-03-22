homepolitics NewsManish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5 in liquor policy case

Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5 in liquor policy case

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent AAP leader Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case related to excise policy matter. 

Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts in Delhi pronounced the order on the expiry of custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED). The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.
Sisodia is already in judicial custody in a case of corruption being probed by CBI.
The CBI on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.
(With agencies inputs)
Also read:
 No evidence against Sisodia, probe agencies have only ‘fabricated’ stories, alleges Raghav Chadha
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 22, 2023 2:34 PM IST
