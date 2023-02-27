Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody till March 4 in Delhi excise policy case

The CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday, was sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 4 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Special judge MK Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia's counsel. On Sunday evening, the CBI had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

A slew of allegation have been levelled against Sisodia by the CBI. It is alleged that Sisodia ordered waiver of Rs 444 crore on tendered licence fee, according to News 18. This waivers was allegedly given to liquor cartel under the excuse of the pandemic. This lead to the loss in the exchequer - something the policy has been questioned on.

Sources told News 18 that Sisodia was arrested on charges relating to loss to the exchequer, attempting to defraud the state, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

The CBI official further alleged that crucial files with details about how the new excise policy was drafted, who were the signatories, and the discussions leading to the decision are missing.

Read more about the allegations against Sisodia here However, Sisodia defended himself on some of these allegations. On the allegation that changes in the policy was made without L-G's approval, Sisodia's lawyer told the court, "The L-G approved it in May 2021. The L-G, who is the complainant in the case, approved the changes...Their grounds for remand is not tenable in law at all."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was informed that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested under "political pressure".