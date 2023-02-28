Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign as Delhi ministers

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the state cabinet.
In a significant development, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain have submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to make state a top travel destination
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
What makes liquid funds the perfect bet now — and what lies ahead
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The resignation comes at a time when both the AAP leaders are facing corruption charges for irregularities in the excise policy case and money laundering, respectively.
Both the leaders have tendered their resignation from their respective posts in the Delhi state cabinet.
While Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI sleuths, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 for indulging in money laundering after CBI booked him in 2017 for possession of disproportionate assets.
Kejriwal has reportedly accepted the resignation of both.
Also read:
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 6:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!