Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign as Delhi ministers

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the state cabinet.

In a significant development, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain have submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The resignation comes at a time when both the AAP leaders are facing corruption charges for irregularities in the excise policy case and money laundering, respectively.

While Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI sleuths, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 for indulging in money laundering after CBI booked him in 2017 for possession of disproportionate assets.

Kejriwal has reportedly accepted the resignation of both.

