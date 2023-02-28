English
Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign as Delhi ministers

Feb 28, 2023 6:38:38 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the state cabinet.

In a significant development, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain have submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The resignation comes at a time when both the AAP leaders are facing corruption charges for irregularities in the excise policy case and money laundering, respectively.
Both the leaders have tendered their resignation from their respective posts in the Delhi state cabinet.
While Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI sleuths, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 for indulging in money laundering after CBI booked him in 2017 for possession of disproportionate assets.
Kejriwal has reportedly accepted the resignation of both.
Also read:
 Delhi court sets conditions for Manish Sisodia’s 5-day CBI custody
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 6:19 PM IST
    X