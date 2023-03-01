English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsManish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, trusted aides of Delhi CM Kejriwal | How both were part of important decisions

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, trusted aides of Delhi CM Kejriwal | How both were part of important decisions

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, trusted aides of Delhi CM Kejriwal | How both were part of important decisions
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 3:40:08 PM IST (Published)

The two have been part of several important decisions for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Kejriwal-led government.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, two trusted aides of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have been in the news lately for their alleged involvement in corruption cases. Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Jain, who was the Health Minister of Delhi, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in a money laundering case.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Despite their legal troubles, Sisodia and Jain were key faces of the Delhi government and played a crucial role in steering the city through the COVID-19 crisis. The two have been part of several important decisions for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Kejriwal-led government.
Sisodia, who was the second-in-command in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was the nodal in-charge minister of COVID-19 management during the pandemic. He held 18 departments before resigning from the state cabinet on Tuesday, including education, finance, and public works.
During his tenure as education minister, Sisodia significantly transformed the infrastructure and quality of education in Delhi government schools. Under his leadership, Delhi got its own education board and a Sainik School, and he implemented initiatives like the Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Curriculum. As finance minister, he doubled the budgetary allocation for education, amounting to almost 25 percent of the entire budget of the state.
ALSO READ | AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to become Delhi ministers: Arvind Kejriwal
Jain, on the other hand, was responsible for implementing the mohalla clinics project, which aimed to provide free primary healthcare to the citizens of Delhi. He was instrumental in building those clinics across the national capital, and implemented schemes like the free surgery scheme and electricity and water subsidy. He saw Delhi through the coronavirus crisis, especially during the second wave when the city faced a shortage of beds and oxygen. Even after his arrest, Jain continued to be a minister without any portfolios in the cabinet.
The AAP has condemned the arrests of Sisodia and Jain, saying they are victims of the BJP’s "politics of arrogance."
The party has also alleged that the BJP is using the Central agencies to target the opposition. The arrests come ahead of the municipal elections in Delhi, and many see them as a political move.
The resignations of Sisodia and Jain have dealt a blow to the Delhi government, which is already facing criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the AAP has assured the people of Delhi that the government will continue to work towards their welfare and development.
With agency inputs.
 
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Arvind KejriwalDelhiManish SisodiaSatyendar Jain

Previous Article

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results 2023: When and where to track live updates

Next Article

How is AAP-led Delhi govt handling Manish Sisodia's 18 portfolios | Details here

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X