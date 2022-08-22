Manish Sisodia must get Bharat Ratna, says Arvind Kejriwal amid excise policy case

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Wooing people of Gujarat, Kejriwal promised free and best healthcare in the state. Like Delhi Mohalla clinics, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor said health clinics will be opened in cities and villages.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia must get Bharat Ratna. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia were in Gujarat for two days from today and will meet people in Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar.

"He (Manish Sisodia) reformed government schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed

over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him," Kejriwal said.

"We're guaranteeing that we'll provide free & best health treatment to all Gujaratis. Like Mohalla clinics, health clinics will be opened in cities and villages. We'll improve govt hospitals and new government hospitals will be opened if needed," said Kejriwal.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia . After landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, Kejriwal and Sisodia held a joint press conference in the city before starting their programs in the state. Kejriwal will on Monday attend a town hall programme in Himatnagar where he will make "an important announcement for the people of Gujarat".

This will be his fourth visit to Gujarat this month. The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year.