Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail in excise policy scam

The petition is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday, his advocate Rishikesh said.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in connection with his arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Recommended ArticlesView All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The petition is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday, his advocate Rishikesh said.
Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.
The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
Sisodia had resigned as Delhi Deputy Minister and given up his other portfolios on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his bail plea and asked him to first move lower courts.
Also read:
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!