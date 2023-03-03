homepolitics NewsManish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail in excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail in excise policy scam

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 3, 2023 4:57:52 PM IST (Published)

The petition is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday, his advocate Rishikesh said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in connection with his arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.
The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
Sisodia had resigned as Delhi Deputy Minister and given up his other portfolios on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his bail plea and asked him to first move lower courts.
Also read:
 Issue not corruption, says Kejriwal on Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrests
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
