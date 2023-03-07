Manish Sisodia lodged in Tihar Jail No 1, has gangsters for neighbours

Sisodia is lodged in the ward number 9 of Tihar Jail number 1, the same ward as some dreaded criminals.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was sent to judicial custody till March 20 by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, is now lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier, on March 4, the court extended Sisodia's custody for two more days, till March 6.

As reported by ANI, Sisodia has been kept in the senior citizen's cell under CCTV surveillance. The officials that ANI quoted also added that the AAP leader is not sharing the cell with anyone for the time being.

Sisodia is lodged in the ward number 9 of Tihar Jail number 1, the same ward as some dreaded criminals. Reportedly, Sunil Maan alias Tillu, leader of Tillu gang, gangster Nasir, and Yogesh alias Tunda, the Gogi gang sharpshooter are also lodged in jail number 1.

The 51 year old underwent a medical test after reaching Tihar, where he is provided with 'Sparsh Kit' which includes items of daily need including toothpaste, toothbrush and soap.

The jail official told ANI that on his first night in jail, Sisodia was offered chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner, at around 6-7:30 pm.

The official clarified that as per the jail manual, being an undertrial prisoner, Sisodia is allowed to don his personal clothes.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate is expected to question Sisodia at the jail. The officials are expected reach Tihar Jail around noon to record Sisodia's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was scrapped in July 2022, following which multiple AAP leaders came under the ED and CBI scanner.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticises probe into alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers