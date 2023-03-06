Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 on Monday. He was produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. On March 4, the court extended Sisodia's custody for two more days, till March 6.

During the hearing, the CBI said it will not seek any further remand of Sisodia, but "in the next 15 days we might seek it". To this, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Unless bail is decided, the court has no option but to extend judicial custody."

Here are the top 10 points to know about the Delhi excise policy "scam" case:

2. The matter was heard before a court on February 27 and Sisodia was sent to CBI custody till March 4.

3. Following this, Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — another Delhi minister in jail, not in connection with the Delhi liquor policy but in a money laundering case — resigned from their posts

4. AAP wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor seeking the alleviation of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as Delhi ministers . The approval is awaited on the same.

6. On March 3, Manish Sisodia moved the Delhi court seeking bail in connection with his arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

7. Sisodia's bail plea was listed on March 10 at 2 pm by Delhi's Rose Avenue court. The court said Sisodia will stay in CBI custody till Monday, March 6, and also asked the CBI to file a reply on the bail application.

8. The court heard the matter again on Monday as Sisodia's CBI custody ended today. During the hearing, the court sent him to judicial custody till March 20. Sisodia will now be lodged in Tihar Jail.

9. Manish Sisodia asked for permission to carry specs, diary, pen and Bhagwat Gita inside prison, Sources told CNN-News 18. The court granted him permission. "As requested by Sisodia's side, Court also directs Jail Superintendent to consider the request of keeping the accused in Vipaasana cell/Meditation cell," ANI reported.