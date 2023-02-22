English
Home ministry sanctions prosecution of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under Corruption Act

Home ministry sanctions prosecution of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under Corruption Act

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 22, 2023 8:37:41 AM IST (Published)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case, news agency ANI reported.

