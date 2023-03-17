Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to remain in ED custody for five more days

During a hearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, the ED argued that Sisodia destroyed his phone and needs to be confronted again as he was unable to answer as to why he changed so many phones.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for five more days in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The ED had sought remand of the former Delhi deputy chief minister for seven days during a court hearing on Friday. Sisodia, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was sent to the ED custody on March 10

During a hearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, the ED argued that Sisodia destroyed his phone and needs to be confronted again as he was unable to answer as to why he changed so many phones. Meanwhile, Sisodia's lawyer opposes ED's plea for an extension of remand, saying that no word from the agency was received on the proceeds of the crime.

His lawyer said the ED needs to tell the court what they have done on the aspect of the proceeds of the crime, adding that they have to show the proceeds of the crime and not the crime because Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already done the process. “Are they proxy agency of the CBI?” Sisodia’s lawyer was quoted by News 18 as saying.

Cases against Manish Sisodia

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. He was later arrested by the ED after being questioned by the agency in Tihar Jail. While the CBI is probing the corruption angle in the case, the ED is investing the money laundering angle in the Delhi liquor policy case.

On Thursday, the CBI registered another FIR against Sisodia and six other people in connection with a snooping case related to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) alleged Feedback Unit (FBU).

Manish Sisodia will now appear before the court on March 22 in connection with the ED case, while his bail hearing in the CBI case will be taken up on March 21.