Delhi Deputy CM alleges CBI told him to quit AAP & join BJP, 'or else…'

By Anand Singha

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after being questioned for 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in connection to the Delhi excise scam case, claimed that the officers pressured him to quit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following his grilling by the CBI, Sisodia said that the inquiry was entirely fabricated. He said it was part of a plot to make the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi.

The deputy chief minister claimed that officers informed him that if he did not comply with their requests, similar cases would be pursued against him.

Furthermore, he added that the officers served Satyendra Jain as an example and urged him to look into Jain, who has been imprisoned for the past six months on false charges.

The CBI assured him that if he left AAP and joined the BJP, the BJP would offer him the position of the next Chief Minister.

"I did not enter politics to become Chief Minister; I entered politics to further work on education and to work with dignity. I informed them that I get excited when a rickshawala's son enrolls at IIT... I will not submit to 'Operation Lotus.' This is an entirely fabricated case," Sisodia told the press.

The CBI had summoned the AAP leader to appear at its national capital headquarters at 11 AM today in connection with suspected corruption in formulating and implementing the excise policy for the national capital.

Sisodia was questioned on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relationships with other defendants, including businessman Vijay Nair, and papers discovered during searches in the case.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.

Earlier today, many AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, were detained during a big protest over Manish Sisodia's interrogation. Around 100 leaders and employees were arrested outside the CBI headquarters.

Here's what the Deputy CM said while addressing the media after the 9 hours of grilling by the CBI.

Addressing the Media | LIVE https://t.co/HNOy986xM5 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 17, 2022