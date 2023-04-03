homepolitics NewsCourt extends Manish Sisodia judicial custody until April 17 in Delhi excise policy case

Court extends Manish Sisodia judicial custody until April 17 in Delhi excise policy case

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 3:53:03 PM IST (Published)

The federal agency informed the court that the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case related to the "scam."

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will remain in judicial custody for two more weeks until April 17, as ordered by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday.



Sisodia was presented before special judge M K Nagpal, who approved the extension of his custody by 14 days after a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
ALSO READ | Court finds Sisodia ‘the architect’ of a criminal conspiracy — advance bribe of nearly Rs 100 cr was meant for him
A report on March 31 stated that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was considering appealing his bail plea matter in Delhi Court after it was rejected by Delhi Special Court.
Sisodia has been accused of corruption in the creation and implementation of the now-defunct liquor policy for 2021-22. The case involves allegations of embezzlement of funds and other illegal activities.
ALSO READ | What led to Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor case | Explained
Sisodia's arrest and custody have caused a political uproar in Delhi, with Opposition parties accusing the ruling government of using the CBI for political gain.
With agency inputs.
 
 
