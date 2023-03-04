Delhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 10

The CBI officials while producing Manish Sisodia for his custody, sought further three-day remand of the AAP leader, and informed the court that Sisodia is still not cooperative and that he is being questioned till 8 PM daily.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea has been listed on March 10 at 2 PM by Delhi's Rose Avenue court. The court while hearing Sisodia's CBI remand extension on Saturday asked the agency to file a reply on the bail application.

The court, however, granted two days' remand. Sisodia will stay in CBI custody till Monday, March 6.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing on behalf of Sisodia opposed the remand extension calling it unjustified and sought relief for him.

The CBI sought a remand extension for Sisodia regarding alleged irregularities in the implementation of the liquor policy excise case.

Sisodia was arrested by the agency on February 26 after he was found to be not cooperating with the investigation and revealing facts. The AAP leader also moved to the Supreme Court to seek relief however his bail plea wasn't entertained as the apex court suggested Sisodia approach the Delhi High Court.

The CBI in the last hearing had sought custody on grounds that the conspiracy was hatched in a planned and secret manner.

Following back-to-back setbacks, Sisodia and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tendered their resignations to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the state cabinet after which there was a brief cabinet reshuffle.

According to sources, the agency may ask for CBI custody for a few more days for detailed questioning. The hearing is expected to take place late afternoon today.