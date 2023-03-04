English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsDelhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 10

Delhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 10

Delhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 10
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Mar 4, 2023 3:26:42 PM IST (Updated)

The CBI officials while producing Manish Sisodia for his custody, sought further three-day remand of the AAP leader, and informed the court that Sisodia is still not cooperative and that he is being questioned till 8 PM daily.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea has been listed on March 10 at 2 PM by Delhi's Rose Avenue court. The court while hearing Sisodia's CBI remand extension on Saturday asked the agency to file a reply on the bail application.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The CBI officials while producing him for his custody, sought further three-day remand of the AAP leader, and informed the court that Sisodia is still not cooperative and that he is being questioned till 8 PM daily.
The court, however, granted two days' remand. Sisodia will stay in CBI custody till Monday, March 6.
Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing on behalf of Sisodia opposed the remand extension calling it unjustified and sought relief for him.
The CBI sought a remand extension for Sisodia regarding alleged irregularities in the implementation of the liquor policy excise case.
Also read: 
 Issue not corruption, says Kejriwal on Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrests
Sisodia was arrested by the agency on February 26 after he was found to be not cooperating with the investigation and revealing facts. The AAP leader also moved to the Supreme Court to seek relief however his bail plea wasn't entertained as the apex court suggested Sisodia approach the Delhi High Court.
The CBI in the last hearing had sought custody on grounds that the conspiracy was hatched in a planned and secret manner.
Following back-to-back setbacks, Sisodia and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tendered their resignations to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the state cabinet after which there was a brief cabinet reshuffle.
According to sources, the agency may ask for CBI custody for a few more days for detailed questioning. The hearing is expected to take place late afternoon today.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: Mar 4, 2023 3:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aam Aadmi PartyCBIliquor policyManish Sisodia

Next Article

Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's request for bail to be heard by CBI court today

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X