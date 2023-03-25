Money-laundering case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing postponed to April 5

The counsel told the court that they required some time to make detailed arguments in the matter.

On Saturday, a Delhi court adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia until April 5. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case relating to the excise policy matter.

Special Judge MK Nagpal postponed the hearing after Sisodia's counsel requested more time to respond to the ED's reply filed on his client's bail plea.

Sisodia, who was formerly the deputy chief minister of Delhi , was arrested by the ED on March 9 at Tihar jail, where he was being held in connection with a separate case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI arrested him on February 26 on allegations of corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The court had stated on Friday that it would deliver its decision on Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case on March 31.