Manish Sisodia assigned segregated ward for security reasons

Enforcement Directorate officials are expected to question Sisodia at the Jail on Tuesday. They are anticipated to arrive at around noon to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been assigned a segregated ward in consideration of his security. He is currently lodged in the CJ-1 ward, which has a limited number of inmates who are not affiliated with any criminal gangs and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail, according to prison officials.

Sisodia has been remanded in judicial custody until March 20, and is currently being held at Tihar Jail. He was brought before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after being arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier, on March 4, the court extended Sisodia's custody for two more days, till March 6.

The 51-year-old underwent a medical examination upon his arrival at Tihar Jail. He was also provided with a "Sparsh Kit" which includes essential daily items such as toothpaste, a toothbrush, and soap.

In July 2022, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was scrapped, leading to multiple AAP leaders coming under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia's arrest and subsequent detention have been a major topic of discussion in Delhi's political circles. The AAP has been vocal in its criticism of the central government's handling of the case, claiming that the charges against Sisodia are politically motivated.

The AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of targeting its leaders and interfering in the functioning of the Delhi government. The central government has denied these allegations, stating that the ED and CBI are autonomous agencies that are conducting investigations based on evidence.

