Manish Sisodia Vs CBI in court | On allegation of being 'evasive', missing phones and more

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. During the hearing on Monday, the CBI levelled a slew of allegations against Sisodia. However, the deputy chief minister's lawyer tried to defend those allegations as the court drama ensued. Here's what the CBI argued in court and how Sisodia responded:

1.

CBI officials earlier alleged that Sisodia "gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation". He was questioned for nearly eight hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The lawyer, appearing for Sisodia, argued that "as far as cooperation is concerned, it is even their case that I have cooperated. They have raided my home. My phones are with them...They say he is now answering, he is being evasive... he has the right to be so."

2. Officials claimed that Sisodia changed three mobile phones for one SIM card on August 19, 2022, when the CBI registered the FIR against Sisodia. One mobile phone number was used across three handsets on August 20, sources were quoted by News 18 as saying. Almost all the handsets are missing or destroyed, they added.

According to the report, 18 mobile handsets and four SIM cards were used by Sisodia between August and September 2022.

Lawyer Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, argued, "When Sisodia changed his phone, he didn't know the old phone will be needed for a probe later."

Sisodia's lawyer argued, "They say Sisodia used four phones, three of which are destroyed? What am I supposed to do? Keep those phones in anticipation that agency will come and arrest me?...They searched my home and office on 17.8.2022. On 19.9.2022, I hand over my phone to them. It was six months before today when this whole issue of phones came up."

3. Dinesh Arora, Sisodia's ‘close associate’ who turned approver in the case, confirmed that instructions about the changes in excise policy came “informally” from Sisodia. These changes were allegedly meant to benefit new liquor vendors who were allegedly providing “quid pro quo” benefits to AAP in return for the licence, sources were quoted as saying.

According to a News 18 report, a bureaucrat, who earlier worked in the Excise Department, reportedly told the CBI that instructions to make changes to the draft came through WhatsApp from mobile numbers purportedly belonging to Sisodia. It is also alleged that changes in the policy was made without L-G's approval.

In his defense, Sisodia's lawyer was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying: "The L-G approved it in May 2021. The L-G, who is the complainant in the case, approved the changes...Their grounds for remand is not tenable in law at all.

4. CBI lawyer said: "The information obtained from Sisodia's computer suggests profit margin for private businessmen was CBI lawyer said: "The information obtained from Sisodia's computer suggests profit margin for private businessmen was increased from 5 percent to 12 percent ...Please note that it was part of the note that was sent to the L-G (Lieutenant Governor) and no changes were suggested by the L-G."

It is alleged that Sisodia ordered to give wholesale business to private players alone. Their profit margin was also increased from 5 to 12 percent. It is alleged that Sisodia and the AAP recovered 6 percent of this as kickback. Foreign liquor rates were revised and import pass fee was removed. The allegation is that this made foreign liquor cheaper and also led to the loss of revenue for the state.

Sisodia responded, saying: "All the arguments about profit margin was approved by the L-G..."

Manish Sisodia arrested: What are the other allegation against him?

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

Sources told News 18 that Sisodia was arrested on charges relating to loss to the exchequer, attempting to defraud the state, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. It is alleged that Sisodia ordered waiver of Rs 444 crore on tendered licence fee, according to News 18.

This waivers was allegedly given to liquor cartel under the excuse of the pandemic. This lead to the loss in the exchequer - something the policy has been questioned on.

The CBI official further alleged that crucial files with details about how the new excise policy was drafted, who were the signatories, and the discussions leading to the decision are missing.

While arguing in the court, the CBI lawyer said that WhatsApp chats and other evidence indicate that meetings were held in hotels with private businessmen. The agency added that the copy of Group of Ministers (GoM) report recovered from Sisodia's computer shows amendment in the government policy.

"The eligibility criteria was enhanced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore without any reasonable explanation by Sisodia. The excise department was asked to issue license to Indo Spirits and two excise officials mentioned in chargesheeet...We are asking for his phone which he has been using since Jan 2020," it said.

"Conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner," said the CBI counsel. "Sisodia verbally directed the secretary to pit a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy," added the counsel of the agency.

Manish Sisodia arrested on Feb 26

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday after eight hours of questioning by CBI sleuths on charges of irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy. He was produced before the court where CBI officials sought five days custody for his further interrogation.

The senior AAP leader faces corruption allegations in bringing a now-scrapped liquor sale policy in the national capital. There are allegations of irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

According to the CBI, instant case was registered against Sisodia, in-charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others. A chargesheet in the matter was filed on December 25 against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others.

Sisodia was issued a notice under Section 41A CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), since Monday morning, has been staging protests at different locations in Delhi. Many AAP MLAs and councillors were detained by Delhi Police ahead of the protest.

Meanwhile, the court, after hearing arguments from both the sides, reserved it’s order which is expected to be pronounced later on Monday evening.

CBI arrested was under political pressure: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was informed that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested under "political pressure".

In a tweet on Monday, Kejriwal said: "I am told that most CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."

(With inputs from Bar and Bench and News 18)