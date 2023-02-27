Manish Sisodia arrested: Kejriwal calls it political pressure, but here's what CBI sources reveal

Manish Sisodia arrested: CBI investigators were reportedly not satisfied with the Delhi Deputy CM's answers. From crucial "missing" files to the mystery about 18 mobile phones, here's what CBI sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was informed that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested under "political pressure". In a tweet on Monday, Kejriwal said: "I am told that most CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."

Kejriwal's statement came amid reports quoting CBI officials as saying that Sisodia "gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation". He was questioned for nearly eight hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

It is alleged the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. Sources told News18 that Sisodia was arrested on charges relating to loss to the exchequer, attempting to defraud the state, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

What CBI sources alleged | Top points

> CBI investigators were reportedly not satisfied with Manish Sisodia's answers. An official was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying that Sisodia was not cooperating in the probe and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.

> They further alleged that crucial files with details about how the new excise policy was drafted, who were the signatories, and the discussions leading to the decision are missing. "Mr Sisodia’s repeated response was — ‘I don’t know’ — when asked about the missing files. His response was evasive when confronted with evidence," an official was quoted by News 18 as saying.

> Eighteen mobile handsets and four SIM cards were used by Sisodia between August and September 2022. The report said a bureaucrat, who earlier worked in the Excise Department, reportedly told the CBI that instructions to make changes to the draft came through WhatsApp from mobile numbers purportedly belonging to Sisodia.

Officials claimed that Sisodia changed three mobile phones for one SIM card on August 19, 2022, when the CBI registered the FIR against Sisodia. One mobile phone number was used across three handsets on August 20, sources said. Almost all the handsets are missing or destroyed, they added.

> Dinesh Arora, Sisodia's ‘close associate’ who turned approver in the case, confirmed that instructions about the changes in excise policy came “informally” from Sisodia. These changes were allegedly meant to benefit new liquor vendors who were allegedly providing “quid pro quo” benefits to AAP in return for the licence, sources were quoted as saying.