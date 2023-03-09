Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, a day before his bail hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, a day before his bail hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED had questioned him over two days in a case related to alleged money laundering and made the arrest after he was questioned.

After his arrest by the CBI on February 27, Sisodia's custody was extended till March 20 on Monday by a Delhi court which was examining him for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Delhi state.

Sisodia was expected to be released tomorrow, March 10, but his arrest by the ED makes things complicated.

ED had on Monday arrested Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai in connection with the case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the action was intended to keep Sisodia "in at all costs".

"Manish was first arrested by the CBI. The CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all cost by creating new fake cases every day. The people are watching. The people will answer," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Manish Sisodia assigned segregated ward for security reasons