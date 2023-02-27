Manish Sisodia Highlights: Delhi court sends Deputy CM to CBI custody till March 4

Security has been beefed up in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party has announced to hold nationwide protests on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported citing a source that an investigation has revealed that the profit margin of wholesalers increased from 5 percent to 12 percent in the new policy.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia got arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in corruption related to the formulation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

As per the information, the officials from the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch interrogated Sisodia about several aspects of the now-scrapped policy and his association with Dinesh Arora and other individuals named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported from a source that an investigation has revealed that the profit margin of wholesalers increased from 5 percent to 12 percent in the new policy on the insistence of accused businessmen.

> Manish Sisodia brought to CBI Headquarters

> 'Blatant Abuse of Power, Attack on Democracy': Kerala CM Attacks BJP Over Sisodia's Arrest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday commented on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest and attacked BJP for “misusing” central agencies to “intimidate the opposition.”

> Delhi court sends Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4

Delhi Dy. CM Sisodia remanded to 5 days of CBI custody. CBI's demand for 5 days of Custodial interrogation has been met.

> No evidence against him: Sisodia's counsel tells Delhi court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s counsel on Monday claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand.

> Delhi Court reserves CBI order seeking 5-day police custody of Manish Sisodia

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved the order of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a five-day police custody for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the Liquor policy scam.

> Not cooperating in investigation can never be a ground for arrest: Sisodia's counsel tells court

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s council told a city court that the CBI has “no grounds” to arrest him and as long as Article 20(3) of the Constitution remains, he has constitutional rights. “He’s concealing true facts, not cooperating in the investigation….this can never be a ground of arrest,’ the council said.

> Jammu and Kashmir: APP protests against Manish Sisodia's arrest

Police on Monday foiled an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to take out a protest march here against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in an excise policy case.

The AAP workers assembled at the party office at Rajbagh and raised slogans like “Shiksha Mantri Tujhe Salaam”, “Gundagardi nahi chalegi”, “Taana shahi nahi chalega”, decrying Sisodia’s arrest.

> Delhi Liquor Scam About Profits, Conspiracy Hatched in 'Very Secretive' Manner: CBI Tells Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the entire case, relating to the now scarped Delhi Liquor policy, was about profits and that the conspiracy was hatched in a “very secretive manner.”

> CBI to seek five days custody

News18 reported that CBI will attempt to seek five days custody from the special court for AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 14 days is maximum time allowed for custody.

> Manish Sisodia arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

> AAP leader Sanjay Singh vows to arrest BJP leaders if given control of CBI

"Give me CBI, will arrest Modi, Adani within 2 hours," Sanjay Singh said to ANI after release of detained AAP leaders.

> Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia leaves CBI HQ for Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court shortly

Arrested AAP leader and Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has left CBI headquarters for Rouse Avenue Court, where he will be produced shortly.

> AAP alleges BJP of conspiring against one of the finest Education Ministers of the country

Amid nationwide protest, AAP alleged BJP of ruining future of 20 lakh Delhi students by cracking down of on one of the finest education ministers of India.

"The BJP ruled Central Govt. is standing in between the welfare of 20 Lakh students, who benefit directly from Education Minister @msisodia 's policies."

> AAP workers protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI

AAP workers on Monday protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI. This protest is a part of nationwide campaign by the party against the arrest.

> ''Effective & robust police arrangement is in place on the ground to maintain law & order situation," Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Delhi Police.

> Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi hits out at AAP for using Bhagat Singh's name

"Don't use Bhagat Singh's name to hide your sins. They (AAP) definitely formed the government in the name of honesty, but these people have proved to be the most dishonest. Children of Delhi have suffered because of this govt & earlier governments," she said to ANI.

"In the name of skill training, scams were done. The central agencies do not work on someone’s saying, if they would have worked on BJP’s saying then they (AAP leaders) would've been arrested before elections but CBI arrested him after finding the evidences."

> AAP delays protest outside BJP headquarters

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) protest outside the BJP headquarters has been delayed. This is due to the fact that senior party leaders arrested yesterday have still not been released from police custody.

AAP's protest outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi was scheduled to begin at noon.

> AAP workers hit the streets in Hyderabad against the arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Liquor Scam case.

>CBI terms Arvind Kejriwal's claim as "deception"

In response to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim that CBI officials were against Manish Sisodia's arrest, CBI termed this as "deception". News18 cited CBI officials saying that there is no reality in this claim.

> Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren comes out in Support of Manish Sisodia

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday tweeted in support of arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia stating it as an attack on democratic elected government.

"The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Shri @msisodia is disappointing & disheartening. This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues."

> Manoj Tiwari says CM Arvind Kejriwal's claims are "fabricated"

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari said in a tweet that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim that CBI officers didn't want to arrest Manish Sisodia is fabricated.

"You had spread fake news about IB in Gujarat as well.. Now everyone knows that whatever you write and say is fabricated.. Let the law agencies work, investigation on Liquor scam of Liquor Minister will spread to others, this is your fear too, isn't it?"

> AAP claims Delhi Police house arrests MCD's Leader of House

Delhi's AAP claimed in a tweet that Delhi Police has kept MCD's Leader of House Mukesh Goel under house arrest on behest of PM Modi.

"मोदी की तानशाही जारी है! Modi की Police ने दिल्ली की जनता की आवाज़ को ख़ामोश करवाने के लिए अब MCD के Leader of House @Mukeshgoelaap जी को House Arrest कर लिया है।"

> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out against CBI on Monday saying that the agency arrested his Deputy Manish Sisodia under pressure. He also claimed that most CBI officers are against Sisodia's custody.

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," he said.

> What led to Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor case | Explained

AAP leader Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for alleged corruption related to the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.

> Manish Sisodia to be produced before court at 2 PM

Delhi's Deputy CM and arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia will be produced before court at 2 PM, News-18 reported.

> AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses party workers over Manish Sisodia's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressed his party workers on Monday over Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI. In a video shared on Twitter by AAP, Singh along with his supporters can be heard singing "सिर पर बांध कफ़न वो निकले, बिन सोचे परिणाम रे भैया”

> Aam Aadmi Party slams PM Modi for deploying a large number of security forces outside part office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging deployment of a large number of security forces outside its party office. Delhi's ruling party also asked the PM "why is he afraid?"

"कल @msisodia जी को फर्जी केस में गिरफ्तार करने के बाद आज फिर PM मोदी ने AAP के Office के बाहर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात कर दिया है। BJP को किस बात का डर है? AAP के हाथों अपने अंत का?"

> Security beefed up in Delhi as AAP plans massive protest

Security has been beefed up in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to hold nationwide protests on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

ANI reported that AAP will also stage protests at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at noon.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight hours of questioning for his alleged dubious role in excise policy.

> Sources to CNBC-TV18: Probe reveals wholesalers’ profit margin rose to 12%

Well informed sources said to CNBC-TV18 that probe has revealed that in the now scrapped new exercise policy, the profit margin of wholesalers was increased from 5 percent under earlier excise policy to 12 percent on the insistence of accused businessmen.