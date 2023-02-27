Manish Sisodia Latest Updates: Security beefed up in Delhi as AAP plans massive protest

Earlier on Monday, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported citing a source that an investigation has revealed that the profit margin of wholesalers increased from 5 percent to 12 percent in the new policy on the insistence of accused businessmen.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia got arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in corruption related to the formulation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

As per the information, the officials from the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch interrogated Sisodia about several aspects of the now-scrapped policy and his association with Dinesh Arora and other individuals named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported from a source that an investigation has revealed that the profit margin of wholesalers increased from 5 percent to 12 percent in the new policy on the insistence of accused businessmen.

Here are the latest updates on the incident:

> Aam Aadmi Party slams PM Modi for deploying a large number of security forces outside part office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging deployment of a large number of security forces outside its party office. Delhi's ruling party also asked the PM "why is he afraid?"

"कल @msisodia जी को फर्जी केस में गिरफ्तार करने के बाद आज फिर PM मोदी ने AAP के Office के बाहर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात कर दिया है। BJP को किस बात का डर है? AAP के हाथों अपने अंत का?"

> Security beefed up in Delhi as AAP plans massive protest

Security has been beefed up in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to hold nationwide protests on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

ANI reported that AAP will also stage protests at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at noon.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight hours of questioning for his alleged dubious role in excise policy.