Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over CBI arrest in Delhi liquor case: Report

Manish Sisodia's arrest: The matter is expected to be mentioned before the CJI at 10.30 for an urgent hearing," a report said on Tuesday.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise of liquor "scam" case.
The matter is expected to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 10.30 for an urgent hearing, the Hindustan Times and Live Law reported on Tuesday.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in an alleged case of corruption relating to a now-scrapped excise policy on Sunday. He was sent to five-day custody of the CBI on Monday amid nationwide protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 10:37 AM IST
