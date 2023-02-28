Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over CBI arrest in Delhi liquor case: Report

Manish Sisodia's arrest: The matter is expected to be mentioned before the CJI at 10.30 for an urgent hearing," a report said on Tuesday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise of liquor "scam" case.

The matter is expected to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 10.30 for an urgent hearing, the Hindustan Times and Live Law reported on Tuesday.