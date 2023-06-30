CNBC TV18
Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi to visit Moirang, meet people at relief camps
Jun 30, 2023 10:31:42 AM IST (Updated)

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur so far. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for ST status.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur will visit Moirang on Friday. On the first day of his visit to relief camps in Churachandpur, his convoy was stopped by the police midway and he had to take a helicopter to reach his destination.

As per Congress' State President Keisham Meghachandra, he will visit the relief camps and meet the affected people there. Later, he will return to Imphal and meet 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members.
The Gandhi scion had said, "Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur."
