Manipur violence | Modi govt may face no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, first by Oppn since 2003

The Opposition is adamant on PM Modi's statement on the situation in both the Houses of Parliament. If the Opposition moves the trust vote, the government will win it given its number in the Lower House.

A few parties in the opposition alliance INDIA are likely to move a no-confidence motion against thee government in the Lok Sabha in an attempt to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported.

The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018 by the Telugu Desam Party, then a member of NDA, over allocation of funds to Andhra Pradesh. The NDA scored a thumping win with 325 MPs voting no and only 126 in favour of the no-confidence motion.

June 2018 no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, was the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

No-confidence motion

no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the Lok Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.

A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and the speaker will accordingly announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it.

If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign.

