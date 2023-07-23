Manipur violence LIVE updates: DCW chief to go ahead with her visit, Chidambaram slams BJP for comparing Manipur with Rajasthan, West Bengal

Assam Rifles files sedition case against Manipur civil society group
The Assam Rifles has registered a sedition and defamation case against the chief of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential civil society group in Manipur's capital. A highlyplaced defence source said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against COCOMI on July 10, after the outfit gave a call to people not to surrender weapons.
Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; govt assures necessary facilities
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violencehit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.
Manipur: Chidambaram slams BJP for comparing Manipur with Rajasthan, West Bengal
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at the BJP for comparing the situation in Manipur to that of Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan, alleging that the government in the northeastern state has "collapsed" while the Centre is in a "selfinduced coma".