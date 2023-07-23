CNBC TV18
    Manipur violence LIVE updates: DCW chief to go ahead with her visit, Chidambaram slams BJP for comparing Manipur with Rajasthan, West Bengal
    Jul 23, 2023
    DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday said she will be going to strife-torn Manipur despite the state government allegedly denying her permission for the visit. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief on Saturday alleged that the Manipur government has refused to let her visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence.In a tweet on Sunday, Maliwal said she has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh seeking an urgent meeting with him during her visit. She is expected to reach Imphal by 12 noon. "Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors," Maliwal tweeted.

    Assam Rifles files sedition case against Manipur civil society group

    The Assam Rifles has registered a sedition and defamation case against the chief of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential civil society group in Manipur's capital. A highlyplaced defence source said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against COCOMI on July 10, after the outfit gave a call to people not to surrender weapons.

    Jul 23, 2023

    Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; govt assures necessary facilities

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violencehit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.

    Jul 23, 2023

    Manipur: Chidambaram slams BJP for comparing Manipur with Rajasthan, West Bengal

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at the BJP for comparing the situation in Manipur to that of Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan, alleging that the government in the northeastern state has "collapsed" while the Centre is in a "selfinduced coma".

    Jul 23, 2023
