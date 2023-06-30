Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh says 'I will not be resigning'

Amid this noise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal today during his 2-day visit to Manipur to reinstate peace. The internet ban in the northeastern state was also extended until July 5.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren N Singh ended the day-long speculation by clarifying that he had no intention of resigning from his post. Earlier, a large group of demonstrators had obstructed the Manipur Chief Minister's convoy, preventing it from proceeding towards the Governor's house. Eventually, Singh addressed the women demonstrators and assured them that he would not be resigning from his position.

N Biren Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "At this crucial juncture, I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister."

Women leaders, who met with him, diffused the situation by coming out of the Chief Minister's residence and assuring the crowd that Singh had no plans of resigning. Subsequently, the crowd slowly dispersed.

Singh had initially written a resignation letter but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Some of the female protestors claimed to have seen the torn letter, and copies of it were also circulated on social media. A video of the incident was also posted on ANI's Twitter account.

The Chief Minister's Office did not respond to queries regarding the matter.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of youth wearing black shirts, along with women, staged a sit-in protest in front of the chief minister's residence, urging Biren Singh not to resign.

Women leader Kshetrimayum Shanti stated, "During this critical time, the Biren Singh government should remain steadfast and take strict action against troublemakers."

Another local added that they had been in a "situation of turmoil" for two months.

"In such a situation, if the Manipur CM resigns, how will the people live here? Who will lead us? He has been leading us from the beginning of the conflict. I do not want him to resign. We trust him," she said.

Sources reported that rumours had been circulating in Imphal since morning, suggesting that the chief minister was contemplating resignation following the recent outbreak of violence in the state, which resulted in three more deaths and five injuries on Thursday.

The death toll from the exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters in Kangpokpi district the day before had risen to three on Friday, with another person succumbing to injuries in the hospital, according to officials.

Armed rioters had carried out unprovoked firing at Haraothel village on Thursday. The Army stated that security forces personnel responded in a measured manner to handle the situation.

Relatives from the community to which two of the rioters belonged had retrieved their bodies on Thursday and held a procession to the chief minister's residence.

The demonstrators, primarily led by women, even challenged the police to arrest them and were observed burning tires in the middle of the road to impede police movement, according to officials.

When security personnel prevented them from marching towards Singh's residence, the protesters turned violent, leading the police to employ tear gas shells and resort to baton charges to disperse the mob.

Amid this noise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal today during his 2-day visit to Manipur to reinstate peace. The internet ban in the northeastern state was also extended until July 5.

He visited relief camps after landing in Moirang today. On Thursday, Gandhi's arcade was stopped in Bishnupur due to security concerns, which led to strong Opposition objection online.

The ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has resulted in over 100 fatalities thus far.

The Meiteis constitute approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal groups, make up around 40 percent of the population and inhabit the hill districts.