Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh says 'I will not be resigning'

Amid this noise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal today during his 2-day visit to Manipur to reinstate peace. The internet ban in the northeastern state was also extended until July 5.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren N Singh ended the day-long speculation by clarifying that he had no intention of resigning from his post. Earlier, a large group of demonstrators had obstructed the Manipur Chief Minister's convoy, preventing it from proceeding towards the Governor's house. Eventually, Singh addressed the women demonstrators and assured them that he would not be resigning from his position.

N Biren Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "At this crucial juncture, I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister."

Women leaders, who met with him, diffused the situation by coming out of the Chief Minister's residence and assuring the crowd that Singh had no plans of resigning. Subsequently, the crowd slowly dispersed.