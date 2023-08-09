Manipur is not divided: Smriti Irani reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Mata killed' remark

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said, "You are not India (name of the Opposition alliance) because you define corruption in India, you define incompetence in India".

"Manipur is not divided. It's a part of my country," Union minister Smriti Irani said after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement during no-confidence motion debate triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While speaking in the lower house on Wednesday Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of "splitting Manipur into two parts". The Congress leader said, "In Manipur, they have killed the entire India...You have killed Bharat Mata in Manipur."

"Bharat ek awaaz hai, Bharat hamari janta ki awaaz hai, dil ki awaaz hai. Uss awaaz ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki. Iska matlab Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki...You killed India by killing the people of Manipur. You are a traitor, you are not a patriot," Gandhi said on Wednesday.

His statement on "Bharat Mata" triggered a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to Gandhi, Irani launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said, "You are not India (name of the Opposition alliance) because you define corruption in India, you define incompetence in India".

"You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India...," Irani said.

She even raised issues of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and unrest in Kashmir during Congress regime at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha is witnessing a two-day debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition alliance of 26 parties earlier. The debate started on Tuesday with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha. He said- the motion was moved only to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence.

PM Modi will reply to the motion on August 10. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to speak on the Manipur issue at 5 pm on Wednesday.