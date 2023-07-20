Manipur incident has put entire nation to shame, accused won't be spared, says PM Modi

2 Min Read
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the accused in the Manipur incident will not be spared. A video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, officials said. The video was reportedly shot on May 4, a day after the northeastern state first reported the incident of violence.
"The incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared," says PM Modi ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Modi also asked chief ministers to strengthen law and order in their states. "My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics..."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.
The Monsoon Session will be a stormy one as the united Opposition is set to corner the government on situation in Manipur and Delhi services ordinance.
First Published: Jul 20, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read