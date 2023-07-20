Manipur incident has put entire nation to shame, accused won't be spared, says PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the accused in the Manipur incident will not be spared. A video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, officials said. The video was reportedly shot on May 4, a day after the northeastern state first reported the incident of violence.

"The incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared," says PM Modi ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Modi also asked chief ministers to strengthen law and order in their states. "My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics..."

