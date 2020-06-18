Politics Manipur govt formation: Congress set to stake claim; 4 NPP ministers, 3 BJP MLAs to join Congress Updated : June 18, 2020 10:05 AM IST The Congress is confident of numbers stacking on their side for a smooth sail during the trust vote. The former deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh officially announced his resignation citing disrespectful treatment to legislators, and in view of the assembly elections in 2022. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply