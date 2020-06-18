  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Manipur govt formation: Congress set to stake claim; 4 NPP ministers, 3 BJP MLAs to join Congress

Updated : June 18, 2020 10:05 AM IST

The Congress is confident of numbers stacking on their side for a smooth sail during the trust vote.
The former deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh officially announced his resignation citing disrespectful treatment to legislators, and in view of the assembly elections in 2022.
Manipur govt formation: Congress set to stake claim; 4 NPP ministers, 3 BJP MLAs to join Congress

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single day rise with 12,881 new cases; COVID-19 tally goes to nearly 3.67 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single day rise with 12,881 new cases; COVID-19 tally goes to nearly 3.67 lakh

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement