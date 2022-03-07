Manipur exit polls 2022: BJP likely to be single largest party, predict pollsters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking to retain power in Manipur, is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the 2022 assembly election in the northeastern state and shall win 27-31 seats out of total 60 assembly seats, according to P-MARQ's exit polls prediction for the northeastern state released on Monday.

The exit poll has predicted Congress to come as the distant second with a win on 11-17 seats, followed by National People's Party (NPP) which is likely to win 6-10 seats while 5-13 seats may go to the remaining parties that contested the polls, according to P-MARQ's predictions.

While the BJP went solo and contested on all 60 seats alone in assembly polls 2022 , the Congress formed an alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular). Their coalition has been named Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA).

Though Congress got the highest share of seats in the previous assembly polls, BJP formed the government in the northeastern state in coalition with NPP, NPF, and Lok Janshakti Party. with N. Biren Singh of BJP becoming the Chief Minister.

In 2017, Congress won 28 seats, BJP got 21, National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) got four each and the remaining three went to other parties. Prior to that in 2012, Congress got the majority share of 42 seats, Trinamool Congress won seven seats, MSCP got five and NPF got four and other parties claimed victory on just two seats.

A total of 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur went to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 5, 2022, to elect the MLAs for the next Manipur state assembly. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

It must be noted that an election exit poll is not an opinion poll but a survey based on what voters say outside the polling station after casting their ballot. Therefore, it is not always accurate as a voter may not correctly say which party he or she has voted for, so there is an accepted margin or error. How efficient an exit poll is can only be established on the counting day, i.e March 10, in this case.