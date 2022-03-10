Manipur Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes set to start at 8 am; BJP ahead in exit polls

JD(U) MPs to keep 'vigil' on counting of votes in Manipur

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. "If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit-in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, is in charge for the North East region, said in a statement. Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance.