Manipur Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes set to start at 8 am; BJP ahead in exit polls

Manipur Election Results live update 2022: The counting of votes polled in the Manipur elections is set to start at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. Exit polls have mostly predicted that the BJP would be emerging as the single-largest party in Manipur. The ruling BJP and its two estranged allies — National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) — fought the elections separately. In the 2017 election, the Congress won 28 seats and the BJP 21. But the latter stitched an alliance with the NPP, NPF and other smaller parties to form the government.
All pollsters are unanimous about BJP’s better performance. The saffron camp, which won 22 seats in 2017, had stitched up an alliance with the NPP and other regional outfits to form government in the state, with N Biren Singh at the helm. Interestingly, non-BJP and non-Congress parties are being expected to grab a major part of the Assembly pie this time. India News has forecast 23-28 seats for the BJP, 10-14 for the Congress, and as many as 19-26 seats for other parties. Results of the elections will be declared on March 10 after counting of votes.
JD(U) MPs to keep 'vigil' on counting of votes in Manipur
BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. "If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit-in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, is in charge for the North East region, said in a statement. Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance.
Exit polls have mostly predicted that the BJP would be emerging as the single-largest party in Manipur, where counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 for the 60-seat Assembly. The ruling BJP and its two estranged allies — National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) — fought the elections separately. In the 2017 election, the Congress won 28 seats and the BJP 21. But the latter stitched an alliance with the NPP, NPF and other smaller parties to form the government.
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage of the Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the counting of votes in UP poll results.