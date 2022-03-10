Manipur Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes set to start at 8 am; BJP ahead in exit polls

Exit Polls Predict Big Win for BJPAll pollsters are unanimous about BJP’s better performance. The saffron camp, which won 22 seats in 2017, had stitched up an alliance with the NPP and other regional outfits to form government in the state, with N Biren Singh at the helm. Interestingly, non-BJP and non-Congress parties are being expected to grab a major part of the Assembly pie this time. India News has forecast 23-28 seats for the BJP, 10-14 for the Congress, and as many as 19-26 seats for other parties. Results of the elections will be declared on March 10 after counting of votes.