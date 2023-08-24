Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Amit Shah to discuss about prevailing situation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Northeastern state, PTI reported citing sources. Singh is expected to brief the home minister about the steps taken to bring back normalcy in the state. Also, BJP's Manipur unit chief A Sharda Devi is likely to be the part of this crucial meeting.

The meeting will take place ahead of the one-day session of the Manipur assembly on August 29. The state cabinet had to recommend the date for convening the assembly session for the second time after the House could not meet on August 21.

Naga MLAs had also said they would not be attending the session as they felt Naga peace talks were being hindered by the state government.

"Our first priority is to rehabilitate the affected people in both the hills and the valley. Pre-fabricated houses are being built at eight sites," CM said. "We believe normalcy will be restored. This has been possible because of the collective efforts," he added.

The violence in the state erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Meitei community. Since then, more than 160 people have died in ethnic clashes in Manipur.

