CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeManipur CM Biren Singh to meet Amit Shah to discuss about prevailing situation News

Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Amit Shah to discuss about prevailing situation

CM Biren Singh is expected to brief the home minister about the steps taken to bring back normalcy in the state. Also, BJP's Manipur unit chief A Sharda Devi is likely to be the part of this crucial meeting.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 5:39:06 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Amit Shah to discuss about prevailing situation
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Northeastern state, PTI reported citing sources. Singh is expected to brief the home minister about the steps taken to bring back normalcy in the state. Also, BJP's Manipur unit chief A Sharda Devi is likely to be the part of this crucial meeting.

The meeting will take place ahead of the one-day session of the Manipur assembly on August 29. The state cabinet had to recommend the date for convening the assembly session for the second time after the House could not meet on August 21.
Naga MLAs had also said they would not be attending the session as they felt Naga peace talks were being hindered by the state government.
"Our first priority is to rehabilitate the affected people in both the hills and the valley. Pre-fabricated houses are being built at eight sites," CM said. "We believe normalcy will be restored. This has been possible because of the collective efforts," he added.
The violence in the state erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Meitei community. Since then, more than 160 people have died in ethnic clashes in Manipur.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 24, 2023 5:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Manipur

Recommended Articles

View All
First Republican Presidential Debate Highlights | GOP leaders argue on abortion, Ukraine, Trump, climate

First Republican Presidential Debate Highlights | GOP leaders argue on abortion, Ukraine, Trump, climate

Aug 23, 2023 IST1 Min Read

US Presidential Elections 2024 — A beginner's guide ahead of the Republican debate

US Presidential Elections 2024 — A beginner's guide ahead of the Republican debate

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

ED arrests man who 'assisted' Kamal Nath's nephew in bank fraud linked money laundering case

ED arrests man who 'assisted' Kamal Nath's nephew in bank fraud linked money laundering case

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X