CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepolitics NewsManipur CM rejects demands for resignation, says his job is to bring peace in the state

    Manipur CM rejects demands for resignation, says his job is to bring peace in the state

    Manipur CM rejects demands for resignation, says his job is to bring peace in the state
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 7:08:14 PM IST (Published)

    Assuring that all remaining accused of the horrific crime will be brought to justice before law, he added that people of the state are against crime against women.

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday rejected demands for his resignation after outrage against his government over a viral video of two Manipuri women paraded naked.

     "I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society, but we will not spare them," he said to ANI.

    #WATCH | When asked to respond on calls for his resignation over the law-and-order situation in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh says, "I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society, but we will not spare them." pic.twitter.com/gD7ci42GIw

    — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
    Assuring that all remaining accused of the horrific crime will be brought to justice before law, he added that people of Manipur are against crime against women.
    "People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday. Manipur society is against crime against women. They consider women as their mothers. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused," N Biren Singh said. 
    Demands for Biren Singh 's resignation echoed in Parliament too, with opposition parties calling the government "ineffective" in curbing the ethnic violence. Netizens on social media also expressed outrage against the state machinery, borne out by the fact that the police registered an FIR in the incident only on July 19, more than two months after the incident occurred.
    The incident even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday said the accused in the Manipur incident will not be spared.
    However, Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachidananda, in a conversation with The Indian Express, defended the state police saying the police “could not take any action due to lack of evidence".
    Meanwhile, Manipur police have announced that all four arrested accused have been sent to 11-day police custody. 
    Follow the LIVE Updates here
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ManipurN Biren Singh

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X