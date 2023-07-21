Manipur CM rejects demands for resignation, says his job is to bring peace in the state

Assuring that all remaining accused of the horrific crime will be brought to justice before law, he added that people of the state are against crime against women.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday rejected demands for his resignation after outrage against his government over a viral video of two Manipuri women paraded naked.

"I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society, but we will not spare them," he said to ANI.

#WATCH | When asked to respond on calls for his resignation over the law-and-order situation in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh says, "I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society, but we will not spare them." pic.twitter.com/gD7ci42GIw

Assuring that all remaining accused of the horrific crime will be brought to justice before law, he added that people of Manipur are against crime against women.

"People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday. Manipur society is against crime against women. They consider women as their mothers. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused," N Biren Singh said.

Demands for Biren Singh 's resignation echoed in Parliament too, with opposition parties calling the government "ineffective" in curbing the ethnic violence. Netizens on social media also expressed outrage against the state machinery, borne out by the fact that the police registered an FIR in the incident only on July 19, more than two months after the incident occurred.

The incident even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who on Thursday said the accused in the Manipur incident will not be spared.

However, Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachidananda, in a conversation with The Indian Express, defended the state police saying the police “could not take any action due to lack of evidence".