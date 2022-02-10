Manipur assembly polls rescheduled; voting now on Feb 28, Mar 5

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5. Earlier, the polls were to be held on February 27 and March 3.

In a statement, EC said the decision is based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and "all facts and circumstances in the matter".

