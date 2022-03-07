Manipur Assembly Elections: Repolling to be held in 6 booths on March 8

Repolling will take place on March 8 in six booths in two districts of Manipur, where assembly elections were recently held, officials said on Monday. Voting in these polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati were declared to be void following violence on March 5 during the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state, they said.

The repoll will begin at 7 am and conclude by 4 pm in Ukhrul, Kalhang, Pen, Ngamju, Yangkhullen and Mao Marafii. An estimated 84.90 percent turnout was registered in the second phase.

One person was killed and another suffered injuries on March 5 after security personnel fired at a group of people for allegedly trying to snatch an EVM at Ngamju village in Senapati district, state election commission sources said.

The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including 12 from the BJP , followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.