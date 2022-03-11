0

Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP pockets Chandel with a margin of 27,000 votes, largest in the state

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Manipur witnessed some interesting victory margins in the just-concluded Assembly Elections. The smallest margin of victory in Manipur was just 50 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur Assembly Elections. The BJP, which fought alone, won 32 seats and easily crossed the majority market in the 60-member Assembly. The BJP received over 7 lakh votes in the state or 37.8 percent of the electorate, while the Indian National Congress managed only 3.12 lakh votes or 16.8 percent of the total votes, less than half of BJP’s count.
In terms of the largest winning margins, BJP’s SS Olish secured the most dominant win over her opponent Langhu Paulhring Anal of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF). She won in the Chandel constituency by a margin of 27,341 votes or 79.06 percent of the votes.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh won against Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of Congress by a margin of 18,271, securing 78.54 percent of the votes.
Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh won his seat in Thoubal against Leitanthem Basanta Singh of BJP with 2,543 votes.
Losii Dikho of the NPF defeated Woba Joram, an Independent, in Mao constituency by a margin of 8,513 votes. BJP’s Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei in Keirao constituency won against National People’s Party’s candidate Md. Nasiruddin Khan by a margin of 8,209 votes.
Letzamang Haokip of BJP defeated Congress’ T Manga Vaiphei in Henglep with 7,848 votes and Surjakumar Okram of Congress defeated Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang of BJP in Khangabo by 7,803 votes.
Flipping the numbers, in terms of smallest winning margins, Dr Usham Deben Singh of BJP barely defeated Md. Fajur Rahim of Congress by just 50 votes in Wabgai. Khongbantabam Ibomcha of BJP won in Lamlai by 121 votes against Kshetrimayum Biren Singh of Janata Dal (United).
Sapam Nishikanta Singh, an Independent, secured the seat of Keisamthong with just 187 votes against Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidate Maheshwar Thounaojam.
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
