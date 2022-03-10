Manikpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Manikpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Manikpur is an assembly constituency in the Chitrakoot district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Manikpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Banda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Manikpur was won by R K Singh Patel of the BJP. He defeated INC's Sampat Pal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Chandrabhan Singh Patel.

In the 2017 assembly polls, R K Singh Patel garnered 84988 votes, securing 43.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 44464 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.85 percent.