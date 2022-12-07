Mangrol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mangrol constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Mangrol is an assembly constituency in the Junagadh district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Mangrol legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency.

Babubhai Kalabhai Vaja of Congress, Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai of BJP and Piyush Parmar of AAP contested the election. Since 1998, the constituency has flipped between BJP and Congress every election. Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai and Babubhai Kalabhai Vaja had faced each other in 2017 as well.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Mangrol was won by Babubhai Kalabhai Vaja of the Congress. Vaja defeated the BJP’s Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 12.2% 2017 BJP 10.3% 2022 TBA TBA

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai. In the 2017 assembly polls, Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel garnered 71,654 votes, securing 52.57 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 13,914. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.3 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mangrol constituency stands at 2,30,509 with 118032 male and 112477 female voters. The Mangrol constituency has a literacy level of 75.80 percent.