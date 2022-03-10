Manglore Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Manglore Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Manglore is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Manglore legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Manglore was won by Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin of the INC. He defeated BSP's Sarwat Kareem Ansari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Sarwat Kareem Ansari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin garnered 31,352 votes, securing 38.62 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2,668 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.29 percent.

The total number of voters in the Manglore constituency stands at 1,15,978 with 61,398 male voters and 54,552 female voters.