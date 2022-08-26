By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Maneka Gandhi has written several books in the areas of etymology, law, and animal welfare. She turns 66 on August 26.

Politician, animal rights activist and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi is a member of Lok Sabha from the Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) constituency. She was married to Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi, who died in a plane crash in 1980. A few years after Sanjay's death, Maneka forayed into active politics. In her decades-long political career, she has served as a Union minister in four governments.

Maneka has written several books in the areas of etymology, law, and animal welfare. On her 66th birthday on August 26, here are some interesting facts about the activist-politician

She was born as Maneka Anand in New Delhi to Amardeep Kaur Anand and Lt. Col. Tarlochan Singh Anand. Her parents followed Sikhism.

After completing schooling at Lawrence School, Sanawar, Maneka went to Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. Later, she studied German at Jawaharlal Nehru University. During her college days, she won several beauty pageants.

Maneka got her first break in modelling when she was 17 and her first stint was with Bombay Dyeing.

Maneka first met Sanjay Gandhi on December 14, 1973, at a cocktail party thrown by her uncle Major-General Kapur.

Before the wedding, Sanjay Gandhi had to undergo a hernia operation. After attending college in the morning, Maneka used to spend her afternoons and evenings with her fiancé in AIIMS private ward.

Maneka was the founding editor of the Surya magazine which helped to rebuild Congress’ image among the public. It carried regular interviews with Sanjay and Indira Gandhi.

Maneka was only 23 and Varun was merely 100 days old when Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash.

After Sanjay Gandhi's death, the relationship between Indira Gandhi and Maneka turned sour. According to writer Khushwant Singh, Indira Gandhi favoured Sonia at Maneka's expense even when Sanjay was alive.

In 1983, Maneka was asked to leave the Prime Minister's residence. The falling out between Indira and Maneka took place in full public glare.

When it was known that the latter's days in No. 1, Safdarjung Road were numbered, Maneka launched the Sanjay Vichar Manch with Azamgarh-based politician Akbar Ahmed. The party went on to win four seats in Andhra Pradesh that year. Later, she merged the party with Janata Dal.

In 1999, Maneka joined the BJP and after the saffron party was elected to power she was appointed as the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.