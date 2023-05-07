From Mandya to Hassan, seats where JD(S) can win and play kingmaker in Karnataka polls

The Janata Dal (Secular), led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, is gearing up to play a crucial role in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Having previously formed been a key player in coalition governments in the state with both Congress and BJP, the party is optimistic about emerging as the kingmaker again.

JD(S) has intensified its campaign in regions where it has a strong presence, with the aim of securing maximum support from voters.

And the party has a number of constituencies where it holds considerable influence.

Hassan

Hassan is considered to be a stronghold of JD(S), as it is the home turf of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. In the 2018 assembly election, out of seven seats in Hassan district, six were won by the JD(S) and one by the BJP. However, BJP's Preetham Gowda won the Hassan assembly seat with a huge margin of 13,000 votes.

Channapatna

Deve Gowda’s son and former CM HD Kumaraswamy defeated BJP’s CP Yogeeshwara in the 2018 assembly election here. He is again contesting from this seat.

Malavalli

Malavalli is another constituency where the JD(S) has a considerable influence. The party’s candidate is K Annadani, who also in the 2018 assembly election.

Maddur

This assembly segment is eastern Karnataka was won by DC Thammanna in 2018 who will once again represent JD(S) in 2023.

Melukote

JD(S) member KS Puttannaiah won the Melukote assembly seat in the 2018 assembly election by defeating the Congress candidate. This time, CS Puttaraju will fight from this seat.

Mandya

Mandya is one of the bastions of the JD(S). In the 2018 assembly election, out of seven seats of the Mandya district, five were won by the JD(S) and two by the Congress. BR Ramchandra is contesting from the Mandya City seat as a JD(S) candidate.

Srirangapatna

JD(S)'s Ravindra Srikantaiah won the Srirangapatna assembly seat in the 2018 assembly election by defeating the Congress candidate. In the 2023 elections, AS Ravindra Srikantaiah is the party’s choice.

Nagamangala

Suresh Gowda won the Nagamangala assembly seat in the 2018 assembly election by defeating the Congress candidate. The MLA is vying for another term this year.

Sravanabelagola

CN Balakrishna, who won the Sravanabelagola assembly seat in 2018, is the JD-S candidate once again in the 2023 Karnataka polls.

Arasikere

KM Shivalinge Gowda from the JD(S) won the Arasikere assembly seat in the 2018 election by defeating the BJP candidate. However, Gowda switched sides and is representing the Congress. NR Santhosh is contesting on JD(S) ticket.

Belur

KP Bachegowda won the Belur seat in the 2018 assembly election by defeating the Congress candidate. This time KS Lingesh is contesting on JD(S) ticket from the constituency.

Holenarsipur

Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna won the Holenarsipur assembly seat in the 2018 assembly election by defeating the BJP candidate M N Raju. Revanna is again contesting from the seat.

Arkalgud

AT Ramaswamy who won the Arkalgud seat for JD-S in 2018 is now the BJP candidate. He will face A Manju of the JD(S).

Sakleshpur

MLA HK Kumaraswamy is the Janata Dal-Secular candidate from Sakleshpur in the 2023 assembly election. He won the seat in 2018 too.

Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.